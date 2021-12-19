Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $111.16 or 0.00234692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.45 or 0.00518233 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00069226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,328,606 coins and its circulating supply is 243,189,732 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

