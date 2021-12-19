AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 842,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AVPT opened at $6.37 on Friday. AvePoint has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

