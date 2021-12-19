AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Short Interest Update

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 421.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVEVF shares. Barclays downgraded AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.