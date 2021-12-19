AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvidXchange.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX traded down 0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,725,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,080. The business has a 50 day moving average of 21.76. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 15.37 and a 12-month high of 27.43.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

