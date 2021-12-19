Avion Wealth Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.55 and a 200 day moving average of $174.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

