Avion Wealth Purchases 2,613 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $111.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

