Balancer Price Tops $17.65 on Top Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $17.65 or 0.00037467 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $122.53 million and approximately $35.13 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

