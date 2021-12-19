Ballast Advisors LLC Has $25.88 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,584 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,900,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. 460,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,275. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $72.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

