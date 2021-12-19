Ballast Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 1.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

BX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,565,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,237. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

