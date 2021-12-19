Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.84. The stock had a trading volume of 431,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,036. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

