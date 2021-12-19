Banano (BAN) Hits Market Cap of $26.09 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $26.09 million and approximately $161,318.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,728,010 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.