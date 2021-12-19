BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

