Band Protocol Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00011021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $182.40 million and $22.29 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006997 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars.

