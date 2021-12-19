Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 125,775 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.64% of Aflac worth $231,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 187.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,483 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,919 shares of company stock worth $2,064,532. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

