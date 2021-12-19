Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,900,823 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Vale worth $245,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

