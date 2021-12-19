Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 223,211 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $263,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 654,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,829,000 after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

