Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,232,992 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of NIO worth $257,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 3.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NIO opened at $30.00 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.