Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 442,701 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.25% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $246,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 53,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

