Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 664,514 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $228,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after buying an additional 1,932,475 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after buying an additional 717,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after buying an additional 1,117,170 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,871,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

