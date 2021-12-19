Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $254,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

BATS:NUSC opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.