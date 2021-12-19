Bank of America Corp DE Buys 211,911 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $250,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $288,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $66.03 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91.

