Bank of America Corp DE Buys 243,108 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.82% of Ferguson worth $256,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,343,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 401,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,494,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,146,000 after purchasing an additional 426,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,777,000 after purchasing an additional 82,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,717.25.

FERG opened at $166.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.10. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $171.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

