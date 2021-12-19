Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,968,859 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.95% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $275,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,251,000 after acquiring an additional 409,914 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 403,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after purchasing an additional 947,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 297.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.