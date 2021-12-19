Bank of America Corp DE Buys 65,993 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.21% of Raymond James worth $216,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 27.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 118,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 21.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 45.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 670,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,340,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

