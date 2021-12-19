Bank of America Corp DE Buys 8,402 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 7.48% of NewMarket worth $263,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NewMarket by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NewMarket by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NewMarket by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NewMarket by 68,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEU opened at $343.71 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.33.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

