Bank of America Corp DE Buys 90,713 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $227,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

