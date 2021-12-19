Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.25% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $264,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

