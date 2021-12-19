Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of British American Tobacco worth $233,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 489,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

