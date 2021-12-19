Bank of America Corp DE Has $211.78 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,646,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of RingCentral worth $211,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.16 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.64.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

