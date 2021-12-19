Bank of America Corp DE Has $212.47 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.88% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $212,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,617.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.82 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

