Bank of America Corp DE Has $214.03 Million Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 24.91% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $214,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after buying an additional 95,528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 407.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 67,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.39. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.