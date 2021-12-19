Bank of America Corp DE Has $220.22 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $220,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

