Bank of America Corp DE Has $233.37 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,898 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.36% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $233,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $482.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $526.34 and a 200 day moving average of $465.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

