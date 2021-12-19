Bank of America Corp DE Has $265.51 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 17.37% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $265,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.