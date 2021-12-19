Bank of America Corp DE Has $266.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.53% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $266,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $308,000.

Shares of MGC opened at $163.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $168.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.20.

