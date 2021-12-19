Bank of America Corp DE Has $267.65 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.04% of Kansas City Southern worth $267,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 47.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.11. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.