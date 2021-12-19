Bank of America Corp DE Has $272.80 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.33% of STERIS worth $272,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $232.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

