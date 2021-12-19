Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of HDFC Bank worth $271,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 11.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:HDB opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

