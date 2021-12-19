Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 136,932 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.83% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $243,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 788,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,273,000 after acquiring an additional 256,112 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.