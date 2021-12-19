Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 11.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $259,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 234,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV opened at $147.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $120.57 and a twelve month high of $150.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.95.

