Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.01% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $217,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,625,000 after buying an additional 455,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,396,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $102.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $106.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54.

