Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,135,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.83% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $214,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

GBT opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

