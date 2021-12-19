Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $211,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $5,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $63.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94.

