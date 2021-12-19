Bank of America Corp DE Sells 34,820 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.58% of Lululemon Athletica worth $273,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Shares of LULU opened at $384.66 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.92 and its 200-day moving average is $404.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

