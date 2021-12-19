Bank of America Corp DE Sells 69,609 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.98% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $248,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $132.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.31 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average is $133.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

