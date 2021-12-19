Bank of America Corp DE Sells 72,062 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.47% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $234,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $260.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

