Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $220,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,157,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06.

