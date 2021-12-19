Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stake Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Bank OZK worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

