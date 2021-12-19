Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.87 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

