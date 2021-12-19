Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.16 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $619.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

